A town foodbank was featured on a prime time TV talk show last night (Tuesday).

Volunteers from the Grantham Foodbank appeared on BBC’s The One Show to talk about its work it is doing over the festive period.

Dorothy Gaughan, coordinator of the service, believes the show’s attention was drawn to the foodbank’s reverse advent calendar - which features 24 days worth of items people can donate in the lead up to Christmas.

Dorothy Gaughan (right) talking on The One Show. Photo: BBC/The One Show

She said: “We think the reverse advent calendar has been shared all over the place so we think they picked it up.

“First of all they emailed me and I thought it was a scam.

“I answered them, had a chat with one of the researchers and we talked about everything that happened here.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it was a new experience and it was great.”

The Grantham Foodbank team on The One Show. Photo: BBC/The One Show

The foodbank is still taking in donations for its reverse advent calendar.

Anyone who wishes to do so can take items to the foodbank’s base in Greyfriars, Grantham.

If you are interested in obtaining a Reverse Advent Calendar, email coordinator@grantham.foodbank.org.uk

