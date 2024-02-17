A football club chairman has many hopes for the future after winning a business award.

Harrowby United Football Club was awarded Best Social Enterprise at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

The award - sponsored by PVS Media - is given to a charity or social enterprise that achieved commercial success but whose primary aim is non-profit making.

Harrowby United FC win the Best Social Enterprise award.

Judges were looking for clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies to complement the aim of the organisation.

Michael Atter, chair of Harrowby United FC, said it was “great to have a little bit of recognition” following the award win.

He added: “It lets people know what we are doing and it opens their eyes to the amount that people don’t realise that we do.

“It’s nice that someone saw the effort, not just from me, but the effort the team puts in.”

Alongside running a football club, it offers a social space for groups and holds events across the year to raise money for charity.

This includes six to seven charity football matches and a fun day.

“We are there to help people as much as we can,” added Michael.

He said: “Everyone is struggling at the moment, so they can come and use the space.

“The last thing we would want to see is to see it go.”

Michael believed the club “didn’t stand a chance” at winning the award, due to their fierce competition.

However, he believes the judges “saw the large amount of effort that we put in,” said Michael.

He added: “They must have seen something in us. We are just six or seven volunteers trying to branch into other things.”

Looking to the future, the club has many plans they hope to put into action.

Michael said: “One thing we are trying to do is open an academy for 16 year olds because we want to get more youngsters involved in the club.

“It would be good to have them a part of the club and we try to involve all age groups.

“I often say we want to be that hub where the kids can come and do stuff.

“The academy would be great to run but we need to build up the junior section of the football club, not just for the boys but for the girls as well.”

This was the third time the club won the award in six years.