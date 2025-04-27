A football club is about to become the new home ground for an affordable food hub.

The Bread and Butter Thing, which redistributes unsold food that might otherwise go to waste, opened its second Grantham hub at Church of the Ascension in Edinburgh Road, Harrowby 10 weeks ago.

Next month it is moving to Harrowby Football Club, a two-minute walk away.

The Bread and Butter Thing offers a grocery shop for £8.50 to members

The Bread and Butter Thing has been popular at its first location at West Grantham Community Centre in Trent Road, and its second in Harrowby, where up to 80 members of each ‘food club’ can receive groceries for £8.50 each week. In shops the estimated cost would be £30.

Mari Ford, head of operations support at The Bread and Butter Thing, said: “We will continue to operate from the Church of the Ascension until Sunday, April 28, ensuring members can still access our service while we prepare for the move.”

She added that there would be no disruption to the service in Harrowby and that all hub members will be contacted directly.

“We’re also very grateful to The Rev Samantha Parsons and the team of volunteers at the Church of the Ascension, who have been incredibly supportive throughout our time there,” said Mari.

“Their hard work and warm welcome have made a real difference, and we’re thankful for everything they’ve done to help us run the hub so effectively.”

Tim Harrison, a Grantham Independent representing the St Wulfram’s ward on South Kesteven District Council, was involved in establishing the Harrowby hub and has helped with its relocation to the football club,

He praised Harrowby United chairman Mick Atter and financial director Amber Kitching, who he felt responded extremely positively to his call and are now helping to ensure a smooth switch over.

Coun Harrison said: “The football club is within a stone's throw of the church, so volunteers will have no further to go. I have had a great response from volunteers and with the football club stepping up and showing they really are at the heart of the Harrowby community, it’s great news for all.

“It is great when local institutions buy into the #GranthamTogether ethos, and I can't thank Mick, Amber and the club enough.”

People wishing to volunteer at either Grantham hub can visit www.breadandbutterthing.org/volunteers

To become a food club member, people should text their full name and postcode and the name of their nearest hub to 07860 063 304.