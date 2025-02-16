Football fans and players have been treated to a first look at plans for their team’s pioneering new sustainable £1.5 million stadium.

Newark & Sherwood United were based at the Lowfields Ground in Balderton from 1901 to 2021, when the land was sold for development, and are currently ground sharing with Harrowby United FC.

But plans to bring the club back to town have been in the offing for some time, and before the Highwaymen’s match against Shirebrook Town FC on Saturday (February 15), a 3D model of the potential new 500-seater stadium was unveiled for players, coaches, and fans to view and ask questions of the brains behind the plans.

Viewing the new stadium plans for Newark & Sherwood Utd, from left: Jed Wright, Steff Wright, Romaine Graham and Ryley Thompson.

The model has been designed by Gusto Group architects, Studio G, and the product design team at Rototek.

Gusto’s founder and chairman Steff Wright, also chairman of Newark & Sherwood Utd, said that the stadium, if it is given the go-ahead, would be the fourth best of its kind in the county, only behind Nottingham Forest, Notts County, and Mansfield’s stadiums and will offer one of the best football viewing experiences in lower league football.

The stadium will be made of 66 repurposed shipping containers, with solar panels with battery storage, as well as rainwater harvesting technology, making the new stadium both cost efficient to run and environmentally sustainable.

The model of Newark & Sherwood's new stadium,

Estimated to cost £1.5million to build, the stadium will include enclosed stands, a bar and sponsors area, with balconies overlooking the 3G pitch, changing rooms and facilities, with a training pitch adjacent.

“We believe this unique design will create the best spectator experience of any small stadium,” Steff said, “At grassroots level, you stand around the edge of the pitch whereas here, the viewing platform is on top of one of the containers so you’re looking down the ground on the action.”

The stadium will also include classrooms and will house the Highwaymen’s academy where youngsters are given the chance to have hands-on experience of running a football club, as well as hosting local events.

Viewing the new stadium plans for Newark & Sherwood Utd, from left: Debbie Darby, Logan Darby, Steff Wright, and Jed Wright.

“It’s not just about what happens on the pitch,” said Jed Wright, Newark and Sherwood Utd’s operations director, “The academy is for those who want to work in the sports industry and they can learn all about grounds management, marketing, hospitality — all all the different skills in different areas.

“People can get an education into what’s involved with the running of a stadium, and on the final home game of the season, our apprentices will run the full match day experience.

“The atmosphere will be unbelievable when it’s full of people.”

Manager Romaine Graham said that seeing the model had inspired him to do all he and the team can to be successful in their new home, and first team player Ryley Thompson said that it would be “massive” for Newark to have a proper football stadium in town.

The plans for the community stadium have the backing of county and district councillor Debbie Darby, of Newark’s Bridge ward, and said it would be “amazing” for the community.

“It would be so good to have football back in Newark and something more local for the youngsters,” she said, “It’s a great opportunity for the community and for Newark.”

The location site for the stadium has yet to be confirmed, but Steff said that they very much want it to be a community initiative.

“Wherever we put it [the stadium], it would be great to employ and train local people when it comes to the construction,” Steff said, “We need joinery, electricians, plumbers etc and and that’s what people can be involved in, the building of their stadium.

“We also want to have a community kitchen in the model and a Men in Sheds as part of it, we’ve put a lot of time and thought into the plans.”

Alan Poulain, chairman of the United Counties League, said that the new stadium, if given the go-ahead, would be a “fantastic addition to the league”:

“From our point of view, we have a shortage of these sorts of stadiums but Newark is equal distance to travel to for many of the teams.

“We can’t be a nomad and want this to be back in Newark. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Steve Crane is one of the longest-serving volunteers at Newark and Sherwood United, and has been with the club for “far too many years!”.

“I’ve always believed in Steff’s dream and that’s the name of the game,” he said, “I’m hoping to put money into the stadium to create a legacy for my grandkids.”

David Coyne has been one of the longest supporters of the club, attending his first match in 1968 as a child.

“I think [the model] is amazing and it will be fantastic for the town,” he said.

The model will be taken by Steff and the team to the Yorke Drive estate in Newark at a later date so that residents have the opportunity to view the plans and ask questions.