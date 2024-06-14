A charity football match this weekend will raise money for vision impairment research.

Great Gonerby will host a special charity football match tomorrow (Saturday, June 15) at 3pm, pitting Freya’s All-Stars against Grantham Town Football Club’s coaching staff.

The event, sponsored by 24/7 Clothing, seeks to raise funds for Odylia Therapeutics, a charity researching treatments for vision impairments.

Freya Birch with Leicester's Ollie Chessum and a signed top which helped raise £350 for a previous fundraising event.

Freya Birch, an eight-year-old from Grantham, inspired this event.

Freya battles Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis, a condition causing severe visual impairment.

A further match, organised by Matthew Ash, next Saturday will also raise money in Freya’s name, this time to send her to Paris.

This week’s match takes place at Great Gonerby Football Pitch, with no fees for spectators, but donations are encouraged.

Charity pots will be available to collect contributions throughout the event.

Grantham Town Football Club's coaching staff and youth teams have shown strong support, with their post inviting everyone to join the cause:

"If you're free, please come along and if you can donate to raise money to help with Freya's vision deterioration," said a post from the team.