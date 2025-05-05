A charity football tournament will be held later this year to help a 24-year-old woman battling rare, incurable bone marrow cancer complete her bucket list.

Grantham’s Matthew Ash, Sam Willis, and Rob Andrews are organising the match on Saturday, July 26, to help Holly Stevens from Farndon, Newark.

Holly has undergone chemotherapy for myelofibrosis, which she was diagnosed with after polycythaemia vera, a rare blood cancer.

The match will raise funds for Newark woman Holly Stevens.

Holly’s problems began at 16 with ear infections, leading to an operation and loss of hearing on her left side.

Her health deteriorated, leading to numerous blood tests and bone marrow biopsies.

Her cancer can mutate and causes symptoms like bone pain, fatigue, and more.

Despite the challenges, Holly is determined to tick off items from her bucket list, including ice skating, pottery, and visits to Cornwall, Wales, or Scotland.

She said she was surprised that Matthew had nominated her as the recipient of the funds raised by the charity football match.

“I’m happy but shocked that people are willing to help me out so I can achieve the stuff I want to do in life,” she said.

The 6-a-side tournament will take place at Magnus Academy, Newark, on Saturday, July 26, with a briefing at 9.15am and kick-off at 9.30am.

Each team may have up to eight players, with a £5 fee per player.

The event will also feature a BBQ, bouncy castles, and potentially some stalls.

The tournament's goal is to raise between £1,000 and £1,500 to support Holly’s treatment and help her fulfil her dreams.

Last year, similar events raised £2,000 for Grantham’s Freya Birch to go to Paris.

“It’s not an impossible task,” said Matthew, adding: “Last year’s event went fantastically, and not only did we raise money, but friendships blossomed.

“It’s a great thing for us to do, and we’re really honoured that we are able to do it.”

Volunteers, including referees and first aid personnel, are needed to help reduce costs.

For those unable to attend, donations can be made via GoFundMe, or people are encouraged to spread the word on social media.

Anyone who can help with the event or Holly’s goals can contact Matthew Ash at 07593 289170.