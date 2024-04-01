The community in Grantham is gearing up for a charity football tournament to rally behind a young girl facing a future without sight.

Organised by Matthew Ash, the annual event aims to fulfil the dream of Freya Birch from Grantham.

Matthew said he was inspired to raise cash due to Freya’s family’s selfless fundraising. He is also organising another match for Eloise Allsop, of Newark, who has terminal cancer.

Players in a previous year's event raising money for young peoples' wishes.

Freya Birch, an eight-year-old girl from Grantham, was diagnosed at an early age with nystagmus, and now battles Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, a condition causing severe visual impairment and which could lead to a further decline in the future.

Her wish to see the Eiffel Tower before potentially losing her sight has spurred the community into action.

Matthew said he was inspired by her family’s own fundraising efforts to raise money and awareness of research being carried out into her condition, particularly by an American company called Odylia Therapeutics.

Freya Birch with Leicester's Ollie Chessum and a signed top which helped raise £350 for a previous fundraising event.

“They’ve been doing a lot of fundraising ever since she was a baby,” said Matthew.

“Their initial reaction to us doing this was for us to send it to Odylia, but we wanted to give her the chance to do something for herself.”

The first tournament, scheduled for June 22 at Newark Mary Magdalene/Thomas Magnus School, aims to raise funds to support Eloise and her family. The second tournament, set for July 27, will focus on raising funds to fulfil Freya's dream.

Eloise Allsop recently began losing her hair, so decided to shave it all off. Her eldest son decided to do the same in solidarity with her.

Sponsored by local businesses like Explorers Childcare of Newark and Alpha Asset Finance of Grantham, the event aims to bring the community closer to realising Freya's dream.

Councillor Tim Harrison has also pledged support by funding a taxi for Freya to ensure she can make her dream trip to the airport hassle-free if required.

Freya’s dad Gavin said there had been “a few tears” after Matthew had got in touch to confirm he would be looking to raise money.

“We’re incredibly grateful. It’s bloody awful knowing your daughter is going to go blind, but it’s also amazing that people out there want to help.”

Matthew and others have been impressed by the fundraising efforts of Gavin and others, including Rob Dixon, but the father said he was “just doing what every parent would do for their child.”

Participants in the tournaments can join with a fee of £5 per player, with a maximum of eight players per team.

The format will be a 6-a-side tournament, promising an exciting display of footballing talent while supporting worthy causes.

Stallholders are invited to participate for £10 each, with a small raffle prize.. Stallholders are reminded to bring their own tables to the event.

Matthew expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and stressed community involvement.

"These tournaments are not just about football; they are about coming together as a community to support our own during challenging times," he remarked.

Visit Twiggys Charity Events on Facebook for updates, links to event pages, and GoFundMe sites.

Sponsorship opportunities start from £50 per tournament, with recognition across multiple media platforms.