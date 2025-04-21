Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven holds annual duck race in Wyndham Park
Forget the Easter chicks - it was all about the ducks in Grantham.
Wyndham Park once again hosted the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven’s annual duck race on Saturday (April 19) but the ducks themselves didn’t get the message it was a race, as they floated gently down the stream.
They got there in the end though, according to organisers, who thanked everyone who lined the banks to show their support.
Each participant, a plastic duck, cost £1 and the first over the line belonged to Cat Berry. In second place was Jess Sherwood and third was Lucy Marshall’s duck.
Organisers thanked RiverCare Grantham and Wyndham Park Grantham for all their help, especially Annie who made pom pom sheep to give to all the children.
“Another amazing community event. We all had a lot of fun,” a statement said.
Also taking place in the park was an Easter trail, where young adventurers were invited to help the white rabbit find his way back to Wyndham Wonderland.
Those that completed the trail were, of course, rewarded with a sweet treat.