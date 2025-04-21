Forget the Easter chicks - it was all about the ducks in Grantham.

Wyndham Park once again hosted the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven’s annual duck race on Saturday (April 19) but the ducks themselves didn’t get the message it was a race, as they floated gently down the stream.

Wyndham Park - the Grantham Kesteven annual duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

They got there in the end though, according to organisers, who thanked everyone who lined the banks to show their support.

Each participant, a plastic duck, cost £1 and the first over the line belonged to Cat Berry. In second place was Jess Sherwood and third was Lucy Marshall’s duck.

Organisers thanked RiverCare Grantham and Wyndham Park Grantham for all their help, especially Annie who made pom pom sheep to give to all the children.

Wyndham Park - the Grantham Kesteven annual duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park - the Grantham Kesteven annual duck race. Starters Peter and Catriona Berry with Arthur Ambrose. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park - the Grantham Kesteven annual duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park - the Grantham Kesteven annual duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park - the Grantham Kesteven annual duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

“Another amazing community event. We all had a lot of fun,” a statement said.

Also taking place in the park was an Easter trail, where young adventurers were invited to help the white rabbit find his way back to Wyndham Wonderland.

Wyndham Park Easter Trail - where children look around the park for challenge clues. Hunting for clues is Bertie Robson. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park Easter Trail - where children look around the park for challenge clues. Ada Squires, five, and Rosalynd Squires, eight, with their Easter hats. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park Easter Trail - where children look around the park for challenge clues. With the beaver are Oliver Spriggs with Peyton and Harper Matthews. Photo: David Lowndes

Wyndham Park Easter Trail - where children look around the park for challenge clues. Doinb Easter artwork - Bethany Meakin, Charlotte Meakin and Ophelia Henneberry-Ebb. Photo: David Lowndes

Those that completed the trail were, of course, rewarded with a sweet treat.