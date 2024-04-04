A town hotel could open a new late night space and private function room as part of an extension that will create 20 new jobs and cost £500,000.

Dean Harrison, owner of Grade I listed Angel and Royal Hotel in the High Street, Grantham, has announced plans to expand into the former Halifax bank next door, which closed in November.

Dean purchased the bank, which was on the market for £195,000, after the sale went to closed bids, and plans to invest a further £400,000 into the refurbishment.

The Angel & Royal.

Subject to planning permission, Dean plans to extend the hotel’s dining service and open a drinks space which could stay open on Fridays and Saturdays until 2am.

He also wants to install a bar on the first floor and use it as a function room for parties, including a stage and a dance floor for up to 60 people.

“For some time, I have wanted to expand the food and drink operation at the Angel and Royal due to now running at more or less full capacity in our existing spaces,” said Dean.

Dean Harrison, owner of the Angel & Royal Hotel in Grantham.

He added: “My plan is to have all day great quality affordable dining, but with service.

“I am not a huge fan of queuing at counters for food or ordering on apps, although I do understand the reason some businesses do this, especially with the financial challenges of running a food and drink business in the current climate.

“I feel this will give more choice in Grantham for different kinds of experience people are looking for.

“I also know a lot of people who are also eager to have a venue where they could go for a late night drink and maybe a dance at a quality venue in a safe environment.”

If the plans are successful, another 20 to 25 jobs could be created alongside the 45 people already employed at the venue.

The call for expansion comes with the increased demand for its service, especially since a cocktail bar opened six months ago.

The Grantham branch of Halifax closed in November 2023.

Dean considered other buildings in the area, but when the bank came on the market he said it “became obvious that this was an opportunity I did not want to miss out on”.

He added: “I am very hopeful that I will get planning permission for change of use, especially as there are many empty commercial buildings already in Grantham.

“It makes perfect sense to expand and ensure the future success of the hotel whilst utilising a building that would otherwise no doubt remain empty, potentially for years.”

