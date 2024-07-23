A former bingo hall is under offer.

The former premises of Buzz Bingo in Venture Way, Grantham, was put up for sale by Eddisons incorporating Banks Long & Co for a guide price of £1.2 million.

The site is now under offer, meaning a bid is being considered by the estate agents.

The former Buzz Bingo hall in Grantham. Photo: Eddisons incorporating Banks Long & Co

The Grantham branch closed last year, after it was announced in March it would be one of nine branches facing closure.

The site, which is over 15,000 sq ft in space, was opened as Buzz Bingo hall in February 2019.

The hall is fitted with a main open plan trading area with carpeted floors and painted walls.

There are also other offices, catering and staff facilities, as well as toilets and more storage space.

There is also a car park of around 1.9 acres.