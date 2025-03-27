Plans have been approved to turn a former bingo hall into a self storage site.

South Kesteven District Council has granted planning permission to 4 Brothers Properties Ltd to turn the former Buzz Bingo hall in Venture Way, Grantham, into a self storage facility.

The former bingo hall, which opened in 2019, was one of nine Buzz Bingo halls in the UK to close down.

The former Buzz Bingo hall in Grantham. Photo: Eddisons incorporating Banks Long & Co

The proposals involve the change of use of the hall, as well as creating two roller shutter doors to the east of the building and a new entrance for a reception area.

As well as the existing car park, the applicants plan to build an additional 15 drive-up units and a 2m security fence and gates.

The storage business is also proposed to be open Monday to Friday from 8am until 6pm, Saturdays 8am to 3pm and Sundays from 8am to 2pm.