A former boarding house is on the market with a guide price of £675,000.

Newton Place, part of a gated development in the Gonerby Hill Foot area of Grantham, was converted in 2007 from buildings that once housed pupils of the King’s School, one of England’s oldest grammar schools, founded in 1528 by Bishop Richard Fox.

The King’s School has educated leading figures including Sir Isaac Newton and William Cecil, Lord Burghley, chief adviser to Queen Elizabeth I.

Newton Place forms part of a gated enclave of ten homes. Photo: Savills

That history is reflected in Newton Place, which retains panelled walls, sash windows and period fireplaces.

The four-bedroom property offers more than 2,300sq ft of space across two floors.

Downstairs includes a spacious living room with garden access, a study, utility room, and a vaulted kitchen-dining area with bespoke cabinetry.

The property retains original features alongside modern comforts. Photo: Savills

Two bedrooms have en-suite facilities, while a family bathroom serves the rest of the home.

Outside, south-facing gardens, a detached double garage and shared landscaped grounds form part of the gated enclave of ten homes.

The location lies just 1.6 miles from Grantham railway station, with direct trains to London in around 65 minutes.

James Abbott, director and head of residential sales at Savills Stamford, said: “Newton Place provides a rare opportunity to own a home that combines architectural elegance, historical significance, and modern convenience.”

For more information visit the Savills website or contact the Stamford office.