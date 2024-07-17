The former office of South Kesteven District Council will be converted into a beauty salon after approval was given by the authority’s planning department.

The building at St Peter’s Hill in Grantham used to house the authority’s customer services centre, but will soon be the location for an expanded Alana’s Aesthetics Academy — with owner Alana Leigh submitting plans earlier this year.

It comes a year after Alana opened her salon on New Beacon Road, and she seeks to take it to the next level by opening a site where council services formerly took place.

The former SKDC offices.

The unlisted 20th Century building is adjacent to the Grade II listed Guildhall and Sessions Hall, situated within the commercial centre character area of Grantham’s conservation area.

No external works would be required and the application is merely for a change of use within the building.

South Kesteven District Council moved into its new premises above the nearby Savoy Cinema in January 2023, as the authority looked to move in a more “agile” way post Covid-19.

The layout of the former offices.

Planning officers felt this development would not have an adverse effect on the character or visuals of the area, and with no objections presented, it became a fairly routine approval for the council.

Alana’s Aesthetics Academy now has three years to commence works on the building from the date of approval — which was Tuesday, July 16.

Another part of the former council offices, to the rear of this beauty salon proposed site, was the subject of a prior application to be converted into 24 self-contained flats, varying from one to three bedrooms.

Grantham Guildhall.

These plans were submitted last October and approved in November 2023.