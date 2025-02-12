A former cycling shop building has been put up for sale.

The building that housed the former Cycle Sport shop in London Road, Grantham, is on the market for £165,000.

The three storey building is set over 3,465 sq ft and is made up of the retail premises on the ground floor and storage facilities at the back.

33 London Road, Grantham is up for sale. Photo: Rightmove

Part of the building is used for storage. Photo: Rightmove.

On the upper floors, there is further storage and office space.

In September 2022, planning permission was approved by South Kesteven District Council to turn the upper floors into two studio flats.

One of the upper floors. Photo: Rightmove

The building is being sold with vacant possession.