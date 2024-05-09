A former Green councillor has officially joined an independent group on South Kesteven District Council.

Last week, Councillor Patsy Ellis left the Green Party and her role as joint cabinet member for Environment and Waste on South Kesteven District Council, citing her position as 'untenable'.

The St Vincent's ward councillor has now joined the Grantham Independent Group, serving alongside Councillors Steven Cunnington, Phil Gadd, Tim Harrison, Chris Noon, Ian Selby, Paul Stokes, and Elvis Stooke.

South Kesteven District Council's former cabinet member for environment and waste Coun Patsy Ellis

In a statement, she said: “I was delighted to accept the invitation by the Grantham Independents to join them as they are, to a man, people of honesty, integrity, and honour and very hard-working - qualities that I respect enormously.”

Coun Ian Selby, leader Grantham Independent Group, welcomed Coun Ellis to the group “with much pleasure”.

“Patsy has expressed the view to me that she very much likes what we do as a group and is very much looking forward to working with us for the benefit of the Grantham community,” he said.

“Patsy has worked hard in the past year on the council and we welcome her with open arms."

On leaving the Green Party last week, Councillor Ellis said that despite no longer being a formal member, she would continue to uphold Green Party values.

“Both positions were made from a position of honour,” she said.

The South Lincolnshire Green Party celebrated Councillor Ellis’ election in May 2023 when she became Lincolnshire’s first-ever Green councillor, taking one of the three seats in the Grantham St Vincent's ward.

Councillor Dr Vanessa Smith won next, securing the former leader Councillor Kelham Cooke’s Casewick seat, and she was quickly followed by Councillors Rhys and Emma Baker in Bourne Austerby.

In a statement earlier this week, the party said: “We are disappointed, but we wish Councillor Ellis well.”

Councillor Rhys Baker, who recently announced his bid for MP for South Holland and the Deepings, will retain his role as cabinet member for environment and waste.