A former maltings site has had £600,000 knocked off the asking price as it returns to auction, offering developers the chance to transform over six acres in a changing part of the town.

First listed in November, the former Bairds Malt site on Springfield Road was marketed at over £2million.

It now has a £1.4million guide price according to Rightmove and will be sold through an online auction on an unconditional basis.

The Bairds Malt site off Springfield Road, Grantham. Photo: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

Bairds closed in 2021 and was the final maltings to leave the town.

The listing, by Rutland-based Pepperdine and Freckingham Commercial, covers 6.23 acres (2.52 hectares), with nearly 73,000sqft of existing floor space.

This includes the prominent former mill standing about 44 metres tall—equivalent to a 13 or 14-storey block—which sets a clear height precedent for future redevelopment.

The Bairds Malt site off Springfield Road, Grantham. Photo: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

Marketing agents describe the area as one undergoing significant change.

“The property lies within an area which is under considerable change close to existing amenities,” they said.

“Although it has long been part of an established employment area, redevelopments in the vicinity are rapidly changing this area to one of a more mixed-use character.”

Plans for the land surrounding the site as shown on the online brochure. Photo: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

A planning report and demolition quote suggest the site could support housing, employment, leisure, retail, or a mix of uses.

Marketers say Grantham’s strong transport links and 38,000 population make the site appealing to investors.

A small 10m x 10m section at the north-east corner is excluded from the sale, housing a self-contained aerial.

Joint agents for the sale are WYM Real Estate, represented by Don Young, and London and Oxfordshire Property Consultants, represented by Crispin Topping.

No conditional bids will be accepted.