Tributes have been paid to a former mayor and a retired nurse who delivered dozens of babies.

Dorothy Dawson, who was mayor of Grantham from 1998 until 1999, died on April 13. She was 96-years-old.

The former mayor grew up in Corby Glen and was the fourth eldest of nine children.

Dorothy Dawson was mayoress of Grantham from 1998 until 1999. Photo: SKDC

Jean Fletcher, Dorothy’s niece, said she was “very smart” and “always dressed in nice clothes”.

She added: “She was well travelled and always loved to go abroad.

“She once went to China and walked along the Great Wall of China.

Dorothy in the mayor's parlour in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

“She was also part of a close knit family and would visit her brothers and sisters that lived in the area.

“They always used to have family gatherings in Corby Glen.”

Dorothy left home with one of her sisters to pursue a career in nursing. She trained in Scotland and Peterborough, before she worked as a nurse at Grantham Hospital. She retired from the role when she was 60.

Dorothy also worked as a nurse in Grantham.

She was said to have delivered “over 100 Granthamian babies into the world,” said Coun Ian Selby, a friend of Dorothy’s.

He added: “Dorothy and I were very close friends and we travelled to many political events together.

“We sat next to each other in the council chamber for several years. Dorothy was so passionate about the NHS, and she fought alongside us campaigning to save our hospital services.

“Another of Dorothy’s proud achievements was assisting with the operations for children born with a cleft lip, such was her love for children.

Dorothy Dawson (left) with Coun Ian Selby (right). Photo: Ian Selby

“It was only right that such a caring person should have represented our town as its mayor.

“Dorothy certainly delivered in many ways for our town.”

She was elected as a Labour councillor for Grantham’s St Anne’s ward in 1995. She was elected as deputy mayoress in 1997, before she was elected as mayoress in 1998.

Dorothy Dawson died aged 96 on April 13, 2024.

She was a member of four South Kesteven District Council committees including the amenities, environmental health, planning and customer services.

She was not married and didn’t have any children.

Dorothy’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 12.30pm at Grantham Crematorium, followed by a wake at Petticoats Vintage Tea Rooms, in Westgate.