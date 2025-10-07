A long-serving councillor and former mayor has died.

South Kesteven District Council has shared that former chairman of the council Jacky Smith died on Sunday (October 5).

Councillor Jacky Smith.

Jacky became a councillor in May 2011 serving the residents of the Grantham St Wulfram’s ward for just over 10 years.

During her time as a councillor she was SKDC chairman from May 2019 to September 2020 which was extended due to the pandemic. She was also cabinet member, chairman of employment committee and vice chairman of planning.

She served as the mayor of Grantham in 2015-2016.

A council spokesman said: “We are sure you will join SKDC staff and elected members in extending condolences to Jacky’s family.”

If you knew Jacky and would like to pay tribute, email: news@lincsonline.co.uk