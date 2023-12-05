Former members of a club have presented over £600 to the Grantham Foodbank.

Phil Gadd, a former member of the Grantham Electricity Club, presented £615 to Dorothy Gaughan, coordinator of the foodbank.

The money presented is the final donation from the Grantham Electricity Social Club following its closure in 2016.

Dorothy Gaughan (left) with Phil Gadd (right).

Last month, the former members presented £5,800 to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service and £2,000 to ChristChurch.

The money was from surplus funds.