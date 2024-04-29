Plans have been submitted to convert part of the former Grantham Journal offices into a two-bedroom apartment.

John Ward has applied to South Kesteven District Council to change the use of the office, which sits on the first floor of 18 Watergate.

Mr Ward recently opened John’s Hair for Men and the Protec Mobility Store on the ground floor after being based on London Road for 24 years.

The former Grantham Journal office is now a barbers and mobility store. | Image: Nicola Irwin

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal. The application reference is S24/0643

Under the latest plans, an entrance to the office area via internal stairs would be blocked up, with residents’ access instead being via stairs at the back of the property.

The former meeting room will be reduced and a new partition wall installed to create one 12.3 square metre and a further 10 square metre bedroom.

How the new apartment would be laid out.

The ladies toilet would be removed to create a 27.7 square metre shared living room, kitchen and dining space.

The male bathroom would be modified to include a new shower.