A former pupil from a village primary school has now returned 28 years later to become the school’s new executive headteacher.

John Slater, who attended at Leadenham CE Primary Academy during the mid 1990s, recently confirmed that after leading the school temporarily since last summer, he has now been appointed as the permanent executive headteacher.

Mr Slater, an experienced senior leader, said that he has “many happy memories” of his time as a pupil at Leadenham, so was “incredibly proud” to return as executive headteacher.

Leadenham C of E Primary Academy pupils with new executive headteacher John Slater.

“It is a place close to my heart…the family atmosphere, the caring staff and the adventures I had running around the school’s amazing grounds,” he said.

“Over recent months, I have had the chance to get to know our wonderful pupils and their families and can confirm Leadenham is still very much a special place.

“For example, one of the brilliant things about our school is that we offer small class sizes and an inclusive culture of learning, so that all our children are challenged in their thinking, to achieve to the best of their abilities and strive to become lifelong learners.

“We also believe passionately in allowing children to explore and investigate, nurturing creativity and providing challenge for all pupils. One of the real highlights at Leadenham is all of the outdoor learning that we can offer, we have some incredible facilities and resources for pupils of all ages to enjoy.”

Leadenham is part of Infinity Academies Trust. Gavin Booth, chief executive, added: “We’re delighted that Mr Slater will be leading Leadenham CE Primary on a permanent basis.

“Combining his expertise and experience with his knowledge of the local community, he is well placed to provide the very best learning opportunities for the pupils here.

“There’s also lots to look forward to at Leadenham in the coming year, for example we will shortly be opening a brand-new outdoor learning and play area and are also exploring offering wraparound care for our pupils.”

To find out more about Leadenham CE Primary Academy, call 01400 272702 to book a tour.