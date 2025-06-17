A former town pupil has received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his work supporting British communities and refugees in Japan.

James Dodds, who grew up in Barrowby and attended Barrowby Primary School and The King’s School, Grantham, was recognised for services to education, business and charity.

The citation credits his contributions through roles at KPMG Japan and the non-profit Refugee Empowerment International.

James Dodds received his MBE for international work spanning three decades. Photo: James Dodds/LinkedIn

He said: “I was very surprised but also very proud to receive the MBE, and am very grateful to the people who nominated me and those with whom I have worked over the years.”

James, now based in Tokyo, graduated from The King’s School in 1984.

He said he remembered enjoying his time at both schools.

He studied mathematics at Imperial College London before beginning his career with KPMG UK.

He moved to Japan in 1993 and has worked there ever since.

Beyond his professional role, he has served as a board member for several organisations, including the British School in Tokyo, the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan and Refugee Empowerment International.

Through the latter, he helps raise funds for grass-roots refugee projects in countries such as Lebanon, Myanmar and Thailand.

“Being a board member for these organisations has been very enjoyable since, as well as helping them in their aims, you meet a wide range of interesting people and learn new things which you can put to use in your regular day job,” said James.

James is the second Grantham-born MBE recipient in the King’s Birthday Honours List joining Sir Vernon Gibson, who was knighted for services to science and defence.

He continues to return regularly to Grantham to visit family and keeps up with the town’s news.