A town social club has been put back on the market with a £10,000 increase in its asking price.

The former Westgate Social Club building in Grantham, located between Westgate and Greyfriars in the town centre, has stood empty since 2016.

It was previously offered for sale in late 2024 with a guide price of £89,000. However, the site has now reappeared on Rightmove, listed at £99,950.

The former social club property returns for sale at £99,950 after earlier attempts at £89,000. Photo: Rightmove/Shonki Bros

The building, spanning approximately 5,600 square feet, includes two and three-storey sections of industrial and office accommodation, providing various potential uses subject to planning permission.

Despite its central location, the former social club has suffered several arson attacks in recent years and gained a reputation as a hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour.

In 2021, proposals were submitted to partially demolish the property and convert it into 15 flats.

Grantham’s Westgate Social Club building for sale again with increased price tag. Photo: Rightmove/Shonki Bros

However, although the plans were initially approved in principle, South Kesteven District Council refused them in 2022 after the developer failed to agree affordable housing contributions.

The developer had argued at the time that the obligation made the scheme financially unviable, but failed to provide supporting viability evidence, according to council reports.

The property is being sold freehold with vacant possession and mains services connected, although no guarantees are offered on the condition of services.

Building was once the site of arson attacks and a failed housing bid. Photo: Rightmove/Shonki Bros

Plans to turn the site into flats were refused by the council in 2022. Photo: Rightmove/Shonki Bros

Interested buyers can arrange viewings strictly by appointment through agents Shonki Brothers.