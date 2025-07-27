Plans have been submitted to transform a former workshop into a new indoor padel tennis facility.

The proposal, submitted to South Kesteven District Council, would see a 3,600sqft industrial unit at Richmond House, Brant Road, near Fulbeck repurposed into a venue for the fast-growing racket sport, which has seen a surge in UK participation from 6,000 in 2019 to 129,000 in 2024.

Padel — typically played in doubles on a smaller enclosed court — is designed to be inclusive and social, and is seen as ideal for older players or those seeking low-impact activity.

A padel player. Photo: istock

The facility, applied for by Ben Sykes, would include a full-size court, changing rooms, seating and vending machines.

“Given the fast growth of the sport and the demand for court space, the applicant wishes to create a high-quality facility to service the increasing need for leisure facilities,” said documents to the council.

External changes would be limited to parking improvements.

An image submitted to SKDC showing the location of the new facilities.

The application highlights the site's proximity to several villages and businesses, as well as a neighbouring holiday park and the UK’s largest karting track.

The centre would offer year-round play, operating daily from 6am to 10pm, with peak demand expected on weekday evenings and weekends.

Backers argue the centre would improve access to sport for residents who currently travel to Lincoln, Sleaford or Grantham.

It would also create new jobs, including a facilities manager and part-time padel coach.

The planning statement claims the facility aligns with South Kesteven’s economic and rural development aims, and that no suitable premises could be found in town centre locations after a comprehensive search.

“[The proposals] represent a viable, employment-generating use for an otherwise underutilised building,” the supporting statement says, adding that it would “enhance community engagement through the establishment of intercompany padel leagues”.