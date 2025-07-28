A community group has marked 20 years of volunteering and support for the town with a celebration in its sensory garden.

The event at Wyndham Park, Grantham, on Saturday (July 26), also marked 15 years since the garden was created at the junction of Manthorpe Road and Belton Lane.

Despite the cancellation of entertainment due to the weather, the community came together to recognise the forum’s contribution over the past two decades.

Grantham ambassador Wayne Hasnip unveils the plaque. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Volunteers set up gazebos just before the rain, and invited guests gathered as the skies cleared to enjoy refreshments and a display of the forum’s achievements.

Coun Wayne Hasnip (Ind), Grantham town ambassador, unveiled a plaque in memory of former Wyndham Park Forum chairman John Knowles.

John, who died last year, spent many hours tending the garden.

Jennifer Grannum, Sara Bartlett, Paula Czarnecki and Julie Wright (front), with wood carver Nigel Sarderson and Elizabeth Bowskill. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He was also a founding member of Grantham RiverCare.

Chair of Wyndham Park Forum and RiverCare co-lead Ian Simmons said: “John spent a lot of time working in the Sensory Garden, so the forum felt it appropriate to mark his passing with a plaque.”

David Wallace, Nick Craft and Ian Simmons. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A David Austin rose, fittingly named The Generous Gardener, was also planted by Nick Craft.

“The forum has enabled funding into the park which, without community engagement, would not have been available,” said Ian.

The sensory garden was originally created by designer Tim Metcalfe-Kemp as a place to stimulate the senses with a range of colourful and aromatic plants, and features a sculpture known as Isaac’s apple by Nigel Sarderson.

Paula Czarnecki and Julie Wright with cakes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Wyndham Park Forum paid tribute to John Knowles. Photo: David Martin

Attendees gather in the Sensory Garden during the celebration. Photo: Steffie Shields

Nick Craft planting the commemorative rose, The Generous Gardener. Photo: David Martin

“Forum volunteers have tended to this space ever since and seen it mature into a spectacular area to visit,” said Ian.

The sculpture is the second version of the piece, funded by the forum with support from South Kesteven District Council’s community fund and Grantham Arts Society after the original was damaged by weather.