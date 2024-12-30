Grantham Choral Society has been performing a much-loved carol service at ChristChurch Finkin Street for 60 years since 1964 – only interrupted by the pandemic. Despite a foul, wet evening this year’s concert last Wednesday (December 18), was a happy and well-attended affair with an audience of around 140 people.

This had been preceded for the first time by a concert at St Swithun’s Church, Long Bennington on the afternoon of Saturday (December 12).

The billing for both was 'celebrate and sing carols' and joyous congregational singing was very much in evidence.

The Grantham Choral Society performed at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

The programmes for the two events were similar, with a combination of pieces from the choir alone, five classic carols for all to sing, one to an unexpected tune, and two festive readings. There were a couple of delightful additions.

Firstly, an instrumental interlude from four pupils from Grantham Preparatory School. Three flautists and a saxophonist played individually and then as a woodwind quartet to finish. Accomplished and heartwarming and an example of Grantham Choral Society’s ongoing involvement within the community. On which note thanks are due to The Ecumenical Church Council at ChristChurch Finkin Street where this concert has been held from the start in 1964.

The other addition was a fascinating glimpse into the Sheffield Carols tradition - the mass singing of carols in village pubs in North Sheffield and North Derbyshire. Many of the songs predate modern carols by over a century, others are sung with alternative words or tunes. While Shepherds Watched has the most alternative settings. So with an introduction and guidance from Musical Director David Humphreys, the choir and audience sang a rousing version to the Methodist Hymn tune Cranbrook, better known as the music to On Ilkley Moor Bar Tat. Try this at home!

Other highlights from the choir included Trilo, a traditional Swedish folk song by fishermen’s wives as their husbands returned from sea, including a beautiful solo from Teri Deal. As well as being the 60th year of this carol concert, 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Grantham-based Philip Lank who also co-founded the choral society. That gave extra poignancy to the choir’s rendition of his Hush My Dear, Lie Still and Slumber.

The retiring collection was in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society. Seasonal good humour and comradeship continued with mince pies and refreshments in the church hall after the concert.

Review by Ingle Dawson