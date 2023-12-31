Home   Grantham   News   Article

Four-bedroom property in Car Colston on market for over £1.3 million

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 31 December 2023

A four bedroom property is on the market for over £1 million.

Foxholes Barn in Car Colston is on the market for £1,350,000.

Alongside the bedrooms, the home features two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

An entrance into the home.
The house features a quadruple garage with underfloor heating, which faces the landscaped gardens and paddocks, within seven acres of land.

The property comes with seven acres of land.
Off the impressively sized entrance hall, it leads onto three en-suite double bedrooms, four bedroom/office, utility room, a kitchen diner and living room which overlooks the surrounding land.

It features a quadruple garage.
A spacious living area.
Part of the dining area.
A look from the outside.
The living area opens onto the garden.
A fireplace features in the living area.
The outdoor seating area.
A spacious living area.
Plenty of room for plenty of guests.
The living area expands into the dining area.
A spacious kitchen.
Part of the living area.
A welcoming entrance hall.
A spacious kitchen.
An opportunity to watch TV while having dinner in the dining area.
An en-suite bathroom.
An en-suite bathroom.
One of the four double bedrooms.
One of the four double bedrooms.
One of the four double bedrooms.
An en-suite bathroom.
An en-suite bathroom.
The property was first built in 2021 and earlier this year it featured in the February edition of 25 Beautiful Homes.

