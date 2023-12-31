Four-bedroom property in Car Colston on market for over £1.3 million
A four bedroom property is on the market for over £1 million.
Foxholes Barn in Car Colston is on the market for £1,350,000.
Alongside the bedrooms, the home features two reception rooms and three bathrooms.
The house features a quadruple garage with underfloor heating, which faces the landscaped gardens and paddocks, within seven acres of land.
Off the impressively sized entrance hall, it leads onto three en-suite double bedrooms, four bedroom/office, utility room, a kitchen diner and living room which overlooks the surrounding land.
The property was first built in 2021 and earlier this year it featured in the February edition of 25 Beautiful Homes.