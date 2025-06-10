A music festival may have to pull the plug after it was refused a premises licence.

Members of South Kesteven District Council's Alcohol, Entertainment and Late-Night Refreshment Licensing Committee turned down an application from the organisers of Ramroot Festival.

Niall Walker, 25, organiser of Ramroot Festival. Photo: James Turner

The event was scheduled to be held at Arena UK in Allington, near Grantham, from July 4 to 7.

The festival, which focuses on genres such as drum and bass, reggae and dub, garage, folk, and psychedelic music, had planned a line-up of more than 75 artists, including headliners Gentleman’s Dub Club, Mungo’s Hi Fi, The Skints, and Fabio & Grooverider.

During a meeting on Tuesday morning (June 10), organiser Niall Walker, 25, from Lovis Media Ltd, told councillors this would have been the company’s biggest event to date, taking place across two 30-acre fields.

Responding to concerns about traffic, he said he was not expecting significant congestion, as many attendees were likely to travel via public transport—arriving at Grantham Railway Station and using a shuttle bus to reach the site.

Although ticket sales were just below 400, Niall said he expected between 1,000 and 1,500 people to attend, with the majority arriving on Saturday (July 5) and camping on site until Monday morning.

“It’s difficult for your first one because people like to see pictures and get the vibe, but we have quite a substantial line-up with some legends from my perspective,” he said.

Mr Walker, from Suffolk, had hoped to make Ramroot Festival an annual event if it proved successful, adding: “There are a lot of festivals struggling at the moment – it’s a very difficult industry.

"I know a lot of people whose favourite festivals have just been cancelled and we’d love to help create a new home for those people.”

He declined to comment on the future of the festival following the committee’s decision.

Coun Robert Leadenham (Conservative), representing a resident of his ward, raised several concerns, including drug dealing.

He claimed dealers have recently been known to throw substances over fences and said preventing drones from dropping drugs onto the site would be impossible 'unless you have an anti-aircraft cannon'.

He also questioned the security plans.

Mr Walker said there would be a minimum of 10 security staff on site during production hours—from 9am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to midnight on Sunday—with numbers dropping by four during quieter hours.

However, Coun Leadenham said industry standards would require 10 security staff at all times if 1,000 people were expected to attend.

Ultimately, the committee rejected the application due to concerns over the lack of fencing around the site, which could allow an unknown number of people to enter, and worries about the level of alcohol being brought onto the site.

The applicant has 21 days from the decision to make an appeal.