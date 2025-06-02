Four dogs have been seized by police after reports of aggressive behaviour and danger to motorists.

The animals – three German Shepherds and a Belgian Malinois – were located in the Uplands Drive area of Grantham and handed over by their owners following several emergency calls made on the evening of Sunday, June 1.

Officers are treating the incident as dogs dangerously out of control and have launched an investigation.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

Grantham Police said they are aware of further incidents in the area, some shared recently on social media.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Without this, it is very difficult for us to bring a stop to something which is causing distress in the community – and we really want to be able to do that,” said the neighbourhood policing team.

“We are keeping an open mind about the dogs and owners responsible, as well as the types of incidents which may have happened, and your information can help to narrow down our investigation.

“We need people to make those reports to us so we can build a bank of evidence.”

Police are asking anyone who has experienced or witnessed concerning behaviour involving dogs in the Uplands Drive area to come forward, even if it happened weeks ago.

Call 101 and ask for the Grantham neighbourhood policing team, or email grantham@lincs.police.uk.