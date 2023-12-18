Residents could face disruption with four months of roadworks due to take place in the New Year.

Works will take place to create a new entrance for the Rectory Farm development on Barrowby Road, Grantham, from Thursday, January 4, 2024, until Friday May 31, 2024.

Traffic management will be in place from 7am until 7pm every day to try and avoid congestion, but some residents have said the works could result in “traffic carnage”.

Roadworks to be in place along Barrowby Road, Grantham.

In a private Facebook group, one resident questioned if “any thought” had been put into the potential disruption they could face during peak times.

They added: “I can see us essentially ending up trapped in the estate because no one will let anyone out of the roundabout at peak times, add all the kids that need to be dropped at school it’s going to be absolute gridlock!

“22 weeks of work on the main road in/out of town!”

The works are being carried out by Jelson Homes and Countryside Partnerships, in conjunction with C3 Construction.

It will see the creation of two right turn lanes, footway widened, street lighting installed, National Grid electricity and BT Openreach diversions and resurfacing of the carriageway.

The A1 southbound slip road will also be closed during the works, with a diversion in place via the A607 and back of the A1 northbound.

Jelson have said they are “committed to minimising disruption” during the works.

A spokesperson for Jelson Homes said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause to the local community.

“We fully understand the concerns which may be raised by residents and assure you that we are dedicated to addressing any concerns with the utmost care.

“Our priority is to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure that residents are informed and engaged throughout the construction process.”

The Rectory Farm development will see 448 homes built, with Jelson Homes building 220 and the Vistry Group building 228.

The plans were given the green light by South Kesteven District Council earlier last month.

