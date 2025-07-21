A four-storey commercial property in the heart of town is up for sale with a £125,000 price tag.

Located at 26 Westgate, Grantham, the freehold building includes a ground-floor retail unit, basement, and storage space across the first and second floors, with a small external courtyard to the rear.

P&F Commercial, the agents marketing the property on Rightmove, say it offers a rare opportunity for investors or business owners to secure a town centre site with potential for mixed use.

Mixed-use unit on Westgate offers retail and residential conversion potential. Image: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

The property currently holds full commercial planning consent and falls under Class A3/A4/A5 use – suitable for cafés, bars and takeaways – but marketers say it could also be converted into residential accommodation, subject to planning permission.

The 1,388sqft building does not have rear access, but its prominent location places it close to Grantham’s central amenities and within reach of road and rail connections to areas such as Nottingham and Lincoln.

Described as ideal for either an owner-occupier or investment buyer, the unit is available with vacant possession.

Planning use allows for café, bar or takeaway with residential potential. Image: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

Freehold town centre property includes four floors and small courtyard. Image: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

Westgate unit offers mixed-use potential in heart of Grantham for just £125k. Image: Rightmove/P&F, Commercial

Lease options are also being considered, with further details available on request.

P&F Commercial say financing options may be available through independent brokers, with confidential and regulated advice offered separately from the agency.