Four vehicles crashed earlier today (Thursday, May 8).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at 8.30am on the B6403 at High Dyke, just past the Londonthorpe turnoff.

The road was closed for several hours as a result of damage, but the vehicles were recovered just before 10.30am.

Recovery work is taking place on the road. PICTURE: STOCK

Officers reported minor injuries following the incident.