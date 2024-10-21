An eight-year-old boy has received a special medal.

Franky Mann, from Grantham, was one of 21 other young people to receive a British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) medal at a ceremony at the Palace of Westminster on Thursday (October 17).

Franky received the medal for his work with elderly people in Lincolnshire.

Franky dressed very smart for the occasion.

Franky (front) with his dad Ricky (left) and mum Lauren (right).

“It went very well. I had a lovely day and it was nice to meet everyone,” said Franky.

Franky works with his mum Lauren Mann at Farrow Friends.

Franky with his certificate and a celebration cake.

Left to right: Kimberly Wyatt, Franky Mann and Alison Bond of BCyA. Photo: BCyA

Lauren said the night was “incredible” and it was “amazing” to see Franky receive it.

The BCyA medal is awarded to a handful of young people every year as recognition of their work in communities.