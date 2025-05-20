A man faces an "inevitable" jail sentence after admitting fraud offences.

Daniel Greengrass, 48, of Old Lincoln Road, Caythorpe, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The offences took place on June 20 and July 21, 2023.

They relate to loans of several thousand pounds which Greengrass had agreed to repay to another man following the re-mortgaging of a property.

The court heard Greengrass has already admitted a number of similar offences.

Neil Sands, defending, said Greengrass accepted he faced an "inevitable custodial sentence" but asked for the case to be adjourned so he could put his affairs in order.

Mr Sands told the court: "Mr Greengrass has a number of matters to arrange, including the care of his mother."

Judge Hirst told Greengrass: "You have entered honest pleas, albeit belatedly.

"In those circumstances, I will adjourn sentence for you to put your affairs in order, particularly in relation to your mum.

"You know as well as I do that with your record there is only one possible outcome — the only decision is how long that will be."

Greengrass was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on June 5.