A convicted fraudster who pocketed thousands of pounds from three plumbing customers after failing to carry out the promised work was today jailed for four years.

Daniel Greengrass, 48, also falsely obtained nearly £10,000 in two loans from his employer after taking another job with a transport company.

Lincoln Crown Court

Greengrass, of Old Lincoln Road, Caythorpe, pleaded guilty to five charges of fraud by false representation which occurred between May 2023 and April 2024.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Greengrass defrauded three customers of four figure sums after failing to supply essential parts or complete work on their boilers.

During an exchange with one of the customers Greengrass falsely claimed that his mother had died.

Daniel Greengrass

The court was told in reality Greengrass had a long history for fraud offences and was previously jailed for 14 months in 2020 after offering holidays for sale.

In the most recent matters Greengrass convinced his employer to pay him loans of £6,740 and £3,250 after falsely claiming that he was involved in a boundary dispute with his neighbour and that he had to pay a court fine.

His employer did not want to lose Greengrass as an employee and genuinely believed the money would be paid back after Greengrass secured a re-mortgage on a property, the court heard.

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Greengrass had now paid back his employer and one of his other plumbing victims in full from a £15,000 family inheritance.

"He knew that was not going to stop him going to custody," Mr Sands stressed.

"Deep down, and given his convictions it may be deep down, there is a desire for Mr Greengrass to put things right," Mr Sands added.

"Mr Greengrass has always known this day would come. At his previous court hearing he came with his bag packed for prison."

Passing sentence Recorder John Hardy KC told Greengrass "he was back to his old tricks" just a short time after being released from jail for fraudulently offering holidays.

Recorder Hardy said this time Greengrass was fraudently representing asa bona-fide plumber who could supply various boilers and parts.

"The reality is you couldn't because you are just a third rate conman," Recorder Hardy explained.