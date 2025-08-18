A much-loved evening event returns to town this summer with the revival of Bike Night, promising live music, street food, and a superbike spectacle.

The free celebration takes place on Wednesday, August 27, in Grantham’s Market Place and Westgate, featuring two local bands, mouthwatering food and drink, and a special guest appearance by British Superbike and MotoGP star Chris ‘The Stalker’ Walker.

Organised by South Kesteven District Council as part of its summer events programme, and backed by the Government’s Future High Street Fund, the event aims to bring visitors into Grantham to enjoy a lively night out.

Superbike star Chris Walker will support Grantham’s roaring return of Bike Night. Photo: Supplied

“I remember events we’ve had in the past; this is our first shot at recreating the atmosphere and fun of those memorable evenings in Grantham,” said Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy council leader.

“We expect it to attract bike enthusiasts from across the region as well as bikers.”

Chris Walker Motorcycles will showcase Kawasaki and Ducati models in the Market Place and Westgate, while local bands Ashen and 23 Reasons will provide entertainment from 5pm.

Food and refreshments will be served up by Chapel House Pizza, Riverside Drinks Company, and Carvery and Grill.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance will also attend, raising funds on the night.

Entry for all visiting bikes is via Westgate only, with parking directed to surrounding streets.