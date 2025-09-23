Local performers will take centre stage at a free charity concert hosted by the Lions.

The annual Grantham Lions variety show will be held at the Ruskin Academy on Sunday, October 12, from 2.10pm.

It will feature acts including the Grantham School of Dance, drummer Sam Bickmore, singer Terry Carey, duo Double Treble, vocal group the Fourtunes, Paula Burrows and Trevor Leeson.

The Fourtunes performing at the Grantham Lions Concert in 2023.

Paul Martin will serve as compère for the afternoon.

Entry is free, with tickets available from August at the Guildhall box office on St Peter’s Hill.

Donations on the day are encouraged and will support good causes and community groups.

Godfrey Mackinder, of Grantham Lions, said he hopes people will come along for an enjoyable afternoon while helping others.