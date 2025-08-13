Dinosaurs will descend on a town as part of a free family event.

The interactive Dinomania experience hosted by South Kesteven District Council will come to Grantham Market Place on Sunday, August 17, with three live shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Families can expect an exciting and educational journey into the prehistoric world, featuring lifelike dinosaurs and expert presenters.

Spectacular dinosaur event is part of SKDC’s town centre summer activities.

Dinomania is one of the UK’s top dinosaur-themed shows, having reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 and appeared on Blue Peter in 2024.

“This interactive educational experience promises a combination of fun and learning – and what a fantastic outdoor space to hold it in,” said Coun Paul Stokes, cabinet member for culture and leisure.

“The revamped Grantham Market Place is really coming alive thanks to a series of activities and events brought to you by our imaginative team at SKDC,” he added.

The event is free, but tickets must be booked in advance from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office.

Seating will be provided, and refreshments will be available.