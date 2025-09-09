An historic estate will once again play host to a major community celebration this September, as the event returns for its second year.

At Belton House on Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14, the Belton Community Festival offers free entry to the estate and promises a packed programme of entertainment, artisan stalls and family-friendly activities.

The event will transform the historic estate into a vibrant hub of performance, food and discovery.

Visitors enjoy a performance at Belton Community Festival. Photo: Instinctive Photography

Visitors can expect a diverse line-up of live acts, with the main stage set to feature circus performers, steel and blues bands, dance schools, choirs and operatic societies.

Bonnets and Breeches, the popular Regency dance group from the Austen 250 celebrations, will return to perform.

Stalls will showcase the talents of regional makers, selling cakes, crafts, jewellery, cider and artwork.

Bonnets and Breeches perform at Belton Community Festival. Photo: Instinctive Photography

Charities and organisations such as Grantham Rivercare and Lincs Dog Training will have displays and information stands.

A weekend highlight is the butterfly survey, encouraging families to help record local species. as part of the National Trust’s biodiversity initiatives, supported by Lincolnshire County Council.

Festivalgoers can sample Greek, Caribbean and Indian dishes, plus drinks from a well-stocked bar.

Laura Doherty, senior volunteering and community officer, said: “We already have more stallholders and performers signed up this year, so I’m certain it will be both bigger and better.”

The event supports the National Trust’s new 10-year strategy, People and Nature Thriving, aimed at restoring nature and widening access to green spaces.

It is backed by sponsors including BEONTVUK, Chef Abul, Lincolnshire County Council and the National Trust Leicester Association.