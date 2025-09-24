A writer is preparing to launch his book with a free community event exploring the link between adoption and mental health.

Grantham author Andy Wallis will host an evening at The Reading Room in the George Shopping Centre today (Wednesday, September 24), where he will also promote his book Who’s Wally?

The book offers a heartfelt account of Andy’s adoption experiences and their impact on mental wellbeing.

Andy Wallis to share his story at The Reading Room on September 24.

He hopes the event and his writing will break stigma, foster understanding, and support adoptees, families, and others interested in mental health.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Andy said: “The Reading Room is a fantastic place and I'm honoured to have my book grace its shelves.”

Although published in 2023, Andy said the launch was delayed: “Due to self-publishing Who’s Wally? online, I thought that a physical book launch might be out of reach, but now, I am thrilled to have the chance to do it.

Free event combines book launch with talk on adoption and health.

“It feels like Who’s Wally? finally has a home, and in my own community. I can't wait to share its message.”

The book draws on Andy’s personal experiences of being adopted in 1973 and living with depression, anxiety, and relationship struggles.

Andy began reflecting after his partner suggested adoption could be linked to his mental health struggles.

Author hopes to break stigma and inspire conversation in Grantham.

Realising many adoptees shared similar challenges, he felt compelled to give them a voice.

Writing became both a form of self-help and a way to raise awareness for others silently facing the same issues.

The project began as a blog titled Who’s Wally?, which attracted thousands of views and later became the book.

He has previously described the writing process as cathartic, saying the words “poured out” of him.

While revisiting painful memories was difficult, Andy found it rewarding and necessary, aiming to both process his own journey and support others who may not recognise how adoption still affects their lives.

The evening promises discussion around the challenges and triumphs of adoption as well as the importance of mental health awareness.

The free event begins at 7.30pm. Places can be reserved at www.whoswally.co.uk/events