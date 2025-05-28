A park event will celebrate the town’s volunteers and offer a chance to try new activities this weekend.

Grantham Town Council and Dysart Park Action Group will host the Volunteering Everywhere event on Sunday (June 1), from 11am to 4pm at Dysart Park in Grantham.

The free, family-friendly gathering marks the start of National Volunteering Week 2025.

Grantham is to host a volunteering event at Dysart Park this Sunday. Image: Supplied

The event brings together national charities and local groups, including Barnardo’s, Samaritans, Citizens Advice, Rotary and Grantham Foodbank, offering visitors a chance to learn about volunteering roles and support local causes through tombolas and fundraising stalls.

Grantham College and University Centre will provide information on short courses and career advice, while 3 CATS Ltd will offer guidance on employability and bookkeeping.

Grantham Town Councillor Linda Jackson (Ind), inspired by conversations with residents seeking more activities, emphasised the event’s role in connecting people and improving wellbeing.

She said: “There is plenty to do in Grantham, you just need to know where to look. This event is that place.”

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities such as walking netball, grass bowls and a spin-the-wheel game hosted by Savoy Cinema, with cinema tickets as prizes.

Grantham Pharmacy will offer free blood pressure checks, and representatives from Grantham Fire Service and Police will be on hand to engage with the community.

South Kesteven District Council’s welfare and financial advice team will also attend to help residents access government support schemes.

Live broadcasts by Hive FM and treats from Hawkens Gingerbread will add to the friendly atmosphere.