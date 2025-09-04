Two major family films will be shown at an outdoor cinema as part of efforts to revitalise the town centre.

Paddington in Peru and Despicable Me 4 will screen in Grantham’s town’s Market Place on Sunday, September 7, as part of South Kesteven District Council’s new programme of events.

Viewers can enjoy snacks and drinks on sale in the square during both showings.

Paddington and Minions take over Grantham Market Place this September.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure at South Kesteven District Council, said: “I can think of no better way to watch two box office hits than in the open air.

“Come and join the fun and be a part of our efforts to restore Grantham Market to the heart of our community.”

The open-air cinema experience follows the wider £4.19 million project to rejuvenate the Market Place, supported by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The revamp included raising the road to create a level area, making it more accessible for community activities.

In Paddington in Peru, the beloved bear sets off on a jungle adventure with the Brown family to find his missing Aunt Lucy.

Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 sees Gru adjusting to life with a new baby — until a familiar foe reappears and forces the family and their Minions into hiding.

Paddington’s latest adventure will begin at 1pm, followed by Despicable Me 4 at 5.30pm.