Changes to town car parks have been delayed due to a technical issue.

It was announced last week that Rushcliffe Borough Council would introduce two hours of free parking Bingham car parks, including Newgate Street and Needham Street, and free parking for 30 minutes in the bays around the marketplace will also be introduced on October 1.

But contractors have experienced problems with the programming of the new ticket machines, and as a result all existing car park arrangements and charges will remain in place until further notice.

Planned changes to the market place parking bays will still come into effect from October 1 with new signage being installed at the location to reflect the changes.

These bays will become maximum 30 minutes stay but will also be available for parking for 30 minutes on Thursdays after 10am subject to spaces being available on market day.

A Rushcliffe Borough Council spokesperson said: “While the issue is being resolved by the ticket machine contractor, all existing parking arrangements will remain in place as usual and we will update motorists, local business owners and all stakeholders when the new machines are up and running.

“For those businesses who now have a parking permit for Bingham Arena, we request that they start using that straight away to help free up spaces in the two main car parks.”