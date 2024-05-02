Free parking is being trialled at a castle following public feedback.

Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, is offering free parking from Saturday (May 4) during its May Day Garden Party, following feedback from the public.

Initially visitors will have to pay £2 on arrival, but this can be claimed back against the castle entry at the Belvoir Bistro or other food outlets within the castle.

Belvoir Castle.

Duchess of Rutland, Emma Manners, said: “Having listened to recent feedback from the local community around our parking charges, we’ve made the decision to trial free car parking, with visitors able to claim a £2 parking fee back against their castle entry, activities at the castle or at the Engine Yard.

“The local community has always been really important to us, and we wanted to show that we’ve listened to their concerns and made a change.

“We’re really passionate about making Belvoir Castle as enjoyable and accessible for all as possible.

“The new parking initiative is one of many ways we’re helping to do that, as it essentially makes parking free of charge for all our visitors.”

Currently parking costs £1.20 per hour in the main castle car park and £6 for all day.