Two free tennis events will take place in a town park, offering something for everyone.

Grantham Tennis Club’s first event at Wyndham Park will host Barclays Big Tennis Weekend on Sunday, May 18, from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can try park tennis, family sessions, disability tennis, walking tennis, and free play.

Grantham Tennis Club. Photo: Google Streetview

All activities are free but must be booked online.

The celebrations continue on Saturday, May 24, at Grantham Tennis Club, on Gonerby Road, with an open day marking the club’s 11th anniversary.

Free coaching sessions will run from 9am to 5pm for a range of ages and abilities, including sessions for wheelchair users and those with learning disabilities.

The day also features pickleball, pétanque, children’s games, face painting, a raffle, and refreshments.

A cake cutting will take place at midday.

For details and bookings, visit the club website or email: parks@granthamtennisclub.co.uk.