A touch of continental charm added flair to a town Market Place on Saturday as visitors braved the rain to explore a French-themed Brocante.

Grantham Market Place offered a mix of artisan goods, vintage wares, ceramics and antiques, creating a buzz that complemented the town’s regular setup.

Traders, some with strong links to France, gave shoppers the chance to browse unique items while enjoying street entertainment, including French music and theatrical snails from Rhubarb Theatre Company.

Rhubarb Theatre Company

Henri, a French-inspired coffee van, provided outdoor seating and warm drinks, proving popular despite a typically British summer downpour.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure, Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), praised the event’s atmosphere and turnout.

“French flair alongside a dogged British determination not to be beaten by the weather in what was a great day for Grantham Market, he said.

Alison Jenks and her daughter Elise Balan, who is French, run La Chaumiere.

“The Brocante was very well attended, which gave an extra boost to our already-successful Saturday market, which SKDC has invested heavily in, with time, ideas and money.”

Trader Alison Jenks, of La Chaumiere, said her French-sourced items drew plenty of attention.

“It’s brought people down here – and that’s despite the highly unpredictable British weather,” she added.

Roger Bedley and Jane Eaton, of French Brocante and English vintage decorative accessories business Cachepot.

Coun Paul Stokes, SKDC's deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure, joins Grantham engagement manager Mel Brown for a coffee served from Henri by Mark Trevarthen, owner of Café Allez!

Fiona Savage, of Maritime Blue, is based in Boston.

Shauna Donaldson, of Brocante and Blooms, and Ruth Domanski, of Apple Blossom Thyme, helped Grantham engagement manager Mel Brown bring the event together.

Organised with help from Grantham engagement manager Mel Brown and businesses including Brocante and Blooms, the event was supported by council investment in town centre events.

Coun Stokes closed his remarks with a cheerful “À bientôt!” and a hint of future events to come.