A managing director and MP are teaming up to run the London Marathon to support a charity that helps parents of premature babies.

Gavin Pell, managing director of WCF Chandlers in Grantham, and family friend Dr Caroline Johnson MP for Sleaford and North Hykenham, will be running the marathon on Sunday (April 21).

The pair will be raising money for Bliss, a charity that provides vital support to parents of babies who are born prematurely or with health issues.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP (left) and Gavin Pell (right).

Gavin said: “We are running for Bliss as it is a charity that we both hold close to our hearts for different reasons.

“They step in during times of immense trauma where a baby is born prematurely, a situation that often arises unexpectedly.

“Families find themselves thrust into highly stressful circumstances, often far from home, as they navigate the complexities of caring for a fragile newborn in a specialised hospital.”

The idea for the friends to tackle their first marathon together came about at a family barbecue after they both thought they were gaining weight.

Gavin said: “We decided that we would get on with losing some weight, which spiralled from a bit of a light-hearted competition to then signing up for the London Marathon.”

For both, it is important to raise as much money as they can for the charity as Gavin has been supported by Bliss in the past and Caroline has cared for unwell babies first-hand due to her background as a paediatrician.

Ahead of the run, Gavin has also been hugely supported by his colleagues at WCF Chandlers and KGM Motors UK.

He added: “The enthusiasm from everyone at Chandler's has been very motivational.

“While I may have gone on at them a bit too much about fitness and even went as far as stretching stiff legs from all the training during meetings, their support has been brilliant!

“I would also like to thank KGM for their very kind donation.”

To donate to Gavin’s and Caroline’s fundraising page, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/gavin-pell-caroline-johnson-marathon-bliss.

Are you or do you know anyone taking part in the London Marathon? Let us know in the comments