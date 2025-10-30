Children are invited to enjoy spooky science at a spectacular Halloween show.

Dr Zob’s Monster Academy brings magical mayhem to Great Gonerby Memorial Hall on Friday, October 31.

The one-hour stage show, presented by Captain Fantastic Children’s Entertainment, promises a “fright-filled adventure” packed with science experiments, magic tricks and cheeky puppets.

Organisers said the event aims to bring the community together before trick-or-treating begins.

“We absolutely love Halloween, and we can’t wait to bring this spooktacular event to families,” they said.

“It’s perfect for children aged four to eight, but younger and older siblings are always welcome too.”

Young audiences will be invited to help tame monsters, see flying objects defy gravity and even bring a friendly Frankenstein to life.

The show takes place from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall, Belton Lane.

Tickets cost £7 per child and £1 per adult, with under-threes admitted free.

A portion of proceeds will go to the NSPCC as part of Captain Fantastic’s community entertainment tour, which visits schools and village halls across the region.