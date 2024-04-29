A couple whose relationship started with a fumbled chat-up line, a bad pint, lost teeth, and a stuck arm are holding a wedding with community spirit.

Wyonnie Elliott, 55, and David Hardy, 62, are gearing up for a unique charity wedding at Grantham Registered Office on June 28, promising an unforgettable celebration filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments.

Amidst the festivities, there will be a poignant reminder of love's enduring power and the importance of giving back.

David Hardy and Wyonnie Elliott. | Image: supplied.

Instead of traditional gifts for the couple, guests are encouraged to contribute to the Lincolnshire Fire Fund as a gesture of goodwill.

Originally from Tamworth, Wyonnie has moved to Grantham to be with David, a retired trackman from Network Rail, who has spent his entire life in the town.

The couple's journey to love, punctuated with laughter and shared experiences, began five years ago on a dating site.

“David was totally unable to chat me up,” said Wyonnie, a former business owner and councillor born in Leeds who's lived in various places, including Canada.

“His first message was 'Hi my name’s David. I've got a dog called Mabel. Do you want to stroke her?' to which I replied, 'You're sick'.

“He then sent a picture of his dog Mabel. He was genuine.”

David's humorous antics continued from there, leading Wyonnie to dub him ‘Frank Spencer with a heart of gold’.

The first date he had Wyonnie crying with laughter as he turned up to Tamworth train station and ran straight past his new companion with his hand on his backside shouting “I'm busting for the toilet, I had a bad pint last night”.

His luck didn’t pick up from there either as a waitress later cleared his false teeth from the table after he took them out for a moment, leaving David rummaging through the restaurant’s kitchen bin.

Even after he got his arm stuck in a vending machine at the train station, the spark still blossomed.

“It was on our second date, a trip to Birmingham market and museum, that, as it was raining, we held hands and realised we had feelings for each other,” said Wyonnie, who has three grown up sons from a previous marriage.

The couple's decision to host a charity wedding stems from their desire to give back to the community and honour the memory of the late Dawn Eldred, a beloved figure known for her kindness and community activism.

Dawn, who died in 2021 after battling cancer, was deeply involved in fundraising initiatives, including support for local nursing homes and children's Christmas parties.

Dawn Eldridge. | Image: Supplied

“Dawn was a lady who would help anyone, kind and full of life,” said Wyonnie.

“She sadly, after a strong and courageous fight, lost her battle with cancer on Christmas morning 2021.

The chosen charity, Lincolnshire Fire Fund, holds special significance as Dawn's husband, Mick, is a former firefighter and co-founder of the organisation.

“She worked with them to raise money for charities including St Barnabas, the firefighters benevolent fund, local nursing homes including Harrowby Lodge and lots of children in the way of Christmas parties,” said Wyonnie.

Wyonnie and David's wedding celebration will reflect their diverse backgrounds, with a buffet featuring a fusion of Jamaican and English cuisine, symbolizing their love and cultural heritage.

The reception is being held at Grantham Railway club and will be open to both the couple’s guests and the club’s members.

The couple will then honeymoon in Jamaica’s Montego Bay for four weeks with Wyonnie’s family.