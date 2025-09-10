New chapter for Chloe as Grantham writer publishes sequel to award-winning fantasy The Secret Amulet
An author who scooped a national award for her debut novel is preparing to release its sequel.
Grantham author Glynis Matthews, 72, first published The Secret Amulet in 2024, a fantasy story centred on Chloe, a teenager drawn into a mysterious parallel world known as Hatre.
The book went on to win the Golden Wizard Book Prize for Children’s Book of the Year in December 2024, an award celebrating authors who “weave words into spells”.
The sequel, Return to Hatre, which will be published on Friday (September 12), follows Chloe as she adjusts to life away from everything she once knew.
Her ties to Hatre grow deeper, her newfound powers develop further, and she faces another dark force threatening both worlds.
Glynis said the response to her first novel inspired her to continue Chloe’s journey.
“It's great to carry on with Chloe's journey and have a second book published. It is always hard work but worth it,” she explained.
“Writing the second book was a joy, especially in developing the character of Chloe.
“I wanted to show a strong teenage girl as the main character, and developing Chloe was the main target.”
Her love of dogs also shaped the story, highlighting the importance of finding a rescue dog.
While her pet Diesel inspired a new canine character, Glynis drew attention to the role of rescue dogs through another of her pets, Bennie, who she said carries particular significance for her.
Both The Secret Amulet and its sequel are available through major retailers, including Waterstones, WHSmith and Amazon.
The paperback is priced at £7.99 and the e-book at £3.50.
Reflecting on her journey, Glynis added: “I am proud to be one of Grantham’s authors and delighted to carry on Chloe’s adventure.”