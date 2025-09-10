An author who scooped a national award for her debut novel is preparing to release its sequel.

Grantham author Glynis Matthews, 72, first published The Secret Amulet in 2024, a fantasy story centred on Chloe, a teenager drawn into a mysterious parallel world known as Hatre.

The book went on to win the Golden Wizard Book Prize for Children’s Book of the Year in December 2024, an award celebrating authors who “weave words into spells”.

Glynis Matthews with dog Diesel and her latest book. Photo: Supplied

The sequel, Return to Hatre, which will be published on Friday (September 12), follows Chloe as she adjusts to life away from everything she once knew.

Her ties to Hatre grow deeper, her newfound powers develop further, and she faces another dark force threatening both worlds.

Glynis said the response to her first novel inspired her to continue Chloe’s journey.

Will Chloe’s growing powers be enough to save both worlds this time? Photo: Supplied

“It's great to carry on with Chloe's journey and have a second book published. It is always hard work but worth it,” she explained.

“Writing the second book was a joy, especially in developing the character of Chloe.

“I wanted to show a strong teenage girl as the main character, and developing Chloe was the main target.”

The sequel to The Secret Amulet launches on September 12. Photo: Supplied

Her love of dogs also shaped the story, highlighting the importance of finding a rescue dog.

While her pet Diesel inspired a new canine character, Glynis drew attention to the role of rescue dogs through another of her pets, Bennie, who she said carries particular significance for her.

Both The Secret Amulet and its sequel are available through major retailers, including Waterstones, WHSmith and Amazon.

The paperback is priced at £7.99 and the e-book at £3.50.

Reflecting on her journey, Glynis added: “I am proud to be one of Grantham’s authors and delighted to carry on Chloe’s adventure.”